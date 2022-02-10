Alachua County school board member says superintendent’s contract needs to be reviewed per policy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Superintendent Carlee Simon’s contract is still up in the air, Alachua County school board member Mildred Russell said their policy calls for more to be done than just approve superintendent evaluations.

The board approved those evaluations on Tuesday. Board member Leanetta McNealy believes the meeting with the contract on the agenda won’t stop at just a discussion.

“I’ve never heard of any organization doing evaluations and just filing them away,” Mildred Russell said.

Mildred Russell, Rob Hyatt and Gunnar Paulson all gave Simon below satisfactory evaluations.

In the school board workshop on Wednesday, Russell said the policy calls for further examination after evaluations are submitted.

“We are to have a discussion and the policy says we are to determine whether to continue the contract,” Russell said.

The policy does read “the board should be prepared to judge the advisability of retention of the superintendent.”

But even though the contract will be an action item on the agenda on March 1, Russell and McNealy said they don’t know what exactly they are voting on yet.

“I don’t know where that will lead but I think always a good honest discussion is a good thing,” Russell said.

McNealy said their board room at the district just isn’t big enough to hold all the people that will come out to have their voice heard at that March 1st meeting.

“It appeared to me that there was probably a decision for the contract to lead to other things other than to just talk about the contract,” McNealy said.

McNealy and Tina Certain gave Simon an overall evaluation of highly satisfactory but their fellow board members thought otherwise.

“Based on what people have read in all of our comments it doesn’t look good and we’ll be here till the next day,” McNealy said.

Regardless of what happens to the superintendent’s contract on March 1, Simon told TV20 she believes her work isn’t done as superintendent.

