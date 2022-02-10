ASO arrests man who sexually abused teenager living with him

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is behind bars for sexually abusing a teenager he lived with.

According to sheriff deputies, 42-year-old Reginald Charles would inappropriately touch the 14-year-old girl and have her inappropriately touch him on numerous occasions.

Deputies are charging Charles with lewd or lascivious molestation and behavior.

