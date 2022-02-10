ASO arrests man who sexually abused teenager living with him
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County man is behind bars for sexually abusing a teenager he lived with.
According to sheriff deputies, 42-year-old Reginald Charles would inappropriately touch the 14-year-old girl and have her inappropriately touch him on numerous occasions.
Deputies are charging Charles with lewd or lascivious molestation and behavior.
