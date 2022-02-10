Advertisement

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Everyone can be a Champion in tennis

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
This story is apart of TV20′s ongoing coverage of Black History Month featuring ‘Mentors like Me’.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Chris Champion started coaching 15 years ago in Miami where he introduced the sport of tennis to diverse communities at little to no cost.

When he saw that disparity was present in Gainesville, he decided to start free or low-cost clinics in East Gainesville and offer coaching to Special Olympics athletes.

“There is a disparity. Not just in sports, but in life. So, knowing that education and tennis go hand-in-hand, especially within my life, I thought it was a great opportunity to support the City of Gainesville’s goals, USTA Florida’s goals, in terms of growing the game the right way,” said Champion.

With the help of 100 Black Men of Greater Gainesville and Aces in Motion, Champion exposed black families to the sport during their Juneteenth Slam clinics at TB McPherson park.

Glenn Battle, an athlete with Special Olympics, said Champion inspires everyone to play and love tennis.

“He always treats everybody the same and makes sure everybody is equal and help us build up our skills and improve ourselves so we can be a better player and a better person on and off the court,” explained Battle as several of his Special Olympics medals dangled from his neck.

His clients have seen the difference Champion has made in the tennis community.

Camille Pauly said his presence provides a great example to players of all ages, cultures, and skill levels.

“In the community, representation is a huge component of what he brings. It makes it more accessible when people see themselves reflected in the leadership of the courts,” said Pauley.

Champion believes everybody deserves a chance to love the sport of tennis, as there are countless life skills to be learned.

“Within that self development, you’re building life skills. You’re building comradely with other individuals, you’re building your own etiquette. We need to carry ourselves in a way where it supports not only what’s on the tennis court but what’s happening within the tennis community,” explained Champion.

From Special Olympics to encouraging diversity in the sport, everyone he teaches knows they too can play like a Champion.

