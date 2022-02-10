Advertisement

Cirque Italia returns to North Central Florida with new Water Circus

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Feb. 10, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Get ready to dive into a world of water, pirates, and one-of-a-kind performances this week.

Cirque Italia is back in Gainesville with a new traveling water circus. The pirate-themed show features everything from your classic clowns and jugglers to the wheel of death and sword fighting.

As the first US traveling circus with water on stage, performer Polo Pazaran said guests are sure to walk away with a unique experience.

“As performers, we love to see their faces when they’re amazed, happy, and smiling. That’s what we love the most,” said Pazaran.

The blue and white top tent can be found next to the Oaks Mall. Shows start February 10 at 7:30 p.m. and run through Valentine’s Day.

