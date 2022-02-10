Advertisement

Florida Department of Health in Marion County hosts free dinner workshop on teen dating violence

Florida Department of Health in Marion County hosts free dinner workshop on teen dating violence
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County is taking the opportunity to spread awareness about teen dating violence.

On February 15, the department will host a free workshop dinner to inform parents and youth about the signs, risks, and consequences of relationship violence.

It will take place at the College of Central Florida’s Webber Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone older than 12 is welcome to attend, and registration is required.

The event is part of the department’s BRAZEN initiative, whose mission is to steer young people away from abusive relationships.

The workshop will be led by speaker Ashley Bendiksen, a violence-prevention educator and survivor of an abusive relationship.

To register for the event, call the Department of Health at 352-644-2687.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua man who assaulted ex-girlfriend at a restaurant is sentenced to 30 years in prison

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Details on Saturday's event.
One year after bone marrow transplant, Lake City family hopes to save a life with registry event
Governor DeSantis A rail car replica of those used by Nazi Germany was on display outside the...
Governor Desantis goes inside Holocaust exhibit at the state capitol
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Everyone can be a Champion in tennis
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Everyone can be a Champion in tennis
Florida Gateway College puts Black History Month at the center of campus
Florida Gateway College puts Black History Month at the center of campus