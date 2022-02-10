Florida Department of Health in Marion County hosts free dinner workshop on teen dating violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County is taking the opportunity to spread awareness about teen dating violence.

On February 15, the department will host a free workshop dinner to inform parents and youth about the signs, risks, and consequences of relationship violence.

It will take place at the College of Central Florida’s Webber Center from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone older than 12 is welcome to attend, and registration is required.

The event is part of the department’s BRAZEN initiative, whose mission is to steer young people away from abusive relationships.

The workshop will be led by speaker Ashley Bendiksen, a violence-prevention educator and survivor of an abusive relationship.

To register for the event, call the Department of Health at 352-644-2687.

