Florida Gateway College puts Black History Month at the center of campus

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College is putting Black History Month at the center of the campus.

As students walk from class to class they can come down this Black history walk and learn more about African American leaders like John Lewis.

“It started last year with just a few signs and what we do is we allow the clubs to be responsible for the figures that we display,” said Travis George, Director for Multicultural Affairs.

George said he hopes the biggest takeaway from Black History Month events is how the college is “trying to tear down the silo that keeps the institutions separated from the community.”

FGC is celebrating Black History Month with more events including:

February 7-28 – Black History Walk of Fame with informational signs on campus featuring famous and influential African American figures.

February 18 – Student Field Trip to Fort Mose Historic State Park in St. Augustine, FL, the first free Black settlement in colonial America.

February 23 – 11:15 a.m. Black History Month Program in the Levy Performing Arts Center featuring musical performances and guest speakers. Event is free and open to the public.

