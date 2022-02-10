Florida’s proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks is now ready for a vote in the full house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Security was exceptionally heavy after protestors shouted down the previous committee stop last week. Sponsors began by describing fetal development.

“Twelve weeks gestation, an unborn child can open and close his or her fingers, starts to make sucking motions, and senses stimulation outside the womb.”

Public debate was limited to 45 seconds, Both sides found themselves getting cut off.

“Fifteen weeks is an undue burden. Ms. Donnelley, Miss Donnelley, your time is up thank you.

“To allow a mother who had not been able to achieve pregnancy for ten years to hear the heartbeat of a baby at 12 weeks is overwhelming. It’s always overwhelming.” Dr. Littell, your time is up.”

And in the end, the outcome was never in doubt.

“Show the bill reported favorably.”

The committee even finished 30 minutes early, It left opponents feeling their time had been limited on purpose.

”They don’t respect us.”

Then a supporter of the 15-week ban challenged opponents outside the building.

“The best way to save a baby’s life…cover your ears.”

The situation came close to becoming physical until Oponnent Lauren Branzel intervened.

“So tensions are high and it’s really unfortunate to see them insert themselves.”

”If, and likely when this bill becomes law, abortions up to twenty-four weeks are still going to be legal Roe vs Wade, but the clock is ticking.”

Florida’s ban is modeled after a Mississippi statute that has already made it to the US Supreme Court. A ruling is expected in June.

