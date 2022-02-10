Advertisement

Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister will have a change of plea hearing in Jacksonville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister is appearing in federal court Thursday, February 10th.

Siegmeister is facing several federal charges including conspiracy, bribery, and extortion.

According to court records, he plans to plead guilty.

He is facing up to 129 years in prison.

Siegmeister’s change of plea hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Jacksonville.

