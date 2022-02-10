Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister will have a change of plea hearing in Jacksonville

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister is appearing in federal court Thursday, February 10th.

Siegmeister is facing several federal charges including conspiracy, bribery, and extortion.

According to court records, he plans to plead guilty.

TRENDING STORY: It’s a growing trend, gun violence continues in North Central Florida

He is facing up to 129 years in prison.

Siegmeister’s change of plea hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Jacksonville.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.