Gainesville City Commission will discuss a new way to fill vacant commission seats

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commission is holding a general policy meeting Thursday.

Commissioners will discuss a new way to fill vacant commission seats.

The city attorney’s office proposes a charter amendment to avoid costly and time-consuming special elections.

This is specifically for when a seat is vacated before the end of the term.

The proposed amendment would allow commissioners to appoint someone to fill the seat until the next election.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m.

