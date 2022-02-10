Gainesville City Commission will discuss a new way to fill vacant commission seats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commission is holding a general policy meeting Thursday.
Commissioners will discuss a new way to fill vacant commission seats.
The city attorney’s office proposes a charter amendment to avoid costly and time-consuming special elections.
This is specifically for when a seat is vacated before the end of the term.
The proposed amendment would allow commissioners to appoint someone to fill the seat until the next election.
The meeting starts at 1 p.m.
