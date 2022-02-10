Gainesville City Commission will discuss a new way to fill vacant commission seats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commission is holding a general policy meeting Thursday.

Commissioners will discuss a new way to fill vacant commission seats.

The city attorney’s office proposes a charter amendment to avoid costly and time-consuming special elections.

This is specifically for when a seat is vacated before the end of the term.

The proposed amendment would allow commissioners to appoint someone to fill the seat until the next election.

The meeting starts at 1 p.m.

