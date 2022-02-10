Gainesville institutions join forces with Florida LEO agencies to combat violent crimes and narcotics

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Gainesville are joining forces with state institutions to combat rising violence and narcotics trafficking in the area.

State Attorney Brian Kramer, the city of Gainesville, the Gainesville Police Department, University of Florida Police Department, along with the FDLE and FHP, are teaming up to create the Eighth Circuit Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force.

Talks of creating the task force began last June in the wake of several shootings involving teenagers. The goal is to identify crime trends and accelerate investigations by allowing information to be shared across agencies, and for all cases to be sent to one prosecutor.

According to a spokesperson for the state attorney’s office, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has not joined yet due to personal issues.

