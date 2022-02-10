Advertisement

GHS, Eastside advance in boys region soccer tourney

P.K. Yonge upset by FSU High in region quarterfinals
PK Yonge upset in Class 3A
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Hurricanes boys soccer team remained undefeated and advanced to the Class 5A region semifinals with Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Gateway at Citizens Field. The Hurricanes (14-0-2) received second half goals by Jean Mairena and Brendan Foley less than one minute apart and held on for the victory.

In the Class 4A region quarterfinals, Eastside snuck past Suwannee, 3-2 after scoring the first three goals of the game.

In Class 3A, FSU High dealt P.K. Yonge only its second loss all season, 2-1. The Blue Wave finish 19-2-1 overall. Meanwhile, Trinity Catholic was blown out in its 3A region quarterfinal game, in an 8-0 loss to Maclay.

At the 2A, level, both of North Central Florida’s entries were eliminated. Oak Hall fell to St. Johns Country Day, 8-0, while Lafayette dropped a 1-0 decision to St. John Paul II.

All of Wednesday’s winners will play again in Saturday’s region semifinal round. GHS and Eastside will be hosting games.

