Advertisement

Governor Desantis goes inside Holocaust exhibit at the state capitol

The governor went inside with about forty people.
The governor went inside with about forty people.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A rail car replica of those used by Nazi Germany was on display outside the state Capitol today. It provides a twenty-one minute virtual experience on the inside walls of the car, describing the trip Jews made from Hungary to a concentration camp.

The governor went inside with about forty people.

In Germany, one hundred or more were stuffed into the cars with no place to relieve themselves and no food.

“You can talk about the six million people that were killed. We all know that’s terrible. You can read it on a sheet of paper, but what does that actually mean when you can see the tragedy. You can see videos, you can see some of the artifacts.” said Governor Ron Desantis.

Florida has the toughest law on antisemitism in the country, It was signed into law in May 2019 in Israel when the Governor was on a five day trade mission.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Floridas proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks is now ready for a vote in the full House Mike...
Abortion ban ready for full house vote
An 80-acre horse farm listing at nearly $10 million is up for auction in Ocala
An 80 acre horse farm listing at nearly $10 million is up for auction in Ocala
What’s Growing On: Potatoes are easy to grow during the wintertime
What’s Growing On: Potatoes are easy to grow during the wintertime
TV20's Nicolette Zangara shows us how to properly grow potatoes.
Whats growing on : Potatoes