Governor Desantis goes inside Holocaust exhibit at the state capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A rail car replica of those used by Nazi Germany was on display outside the state Capitol today. It provides a twenty-one minute virtual experience on the inside walls of the car, describing the trip Jews made from Hungary to a concentration camp.

The governor went inside with about forty people.

In Germany, one hundred or more were stuffed into the cars with no place to relieve themselves and no food.

“You can talk about the six million people that were killed. We all know that’s terrible. You can read it on a sheet of paper, but what does that actually mean when you can see the tragedy. You can see videos, you can see some of the artifacts.” said Governor Ron Desantis.

Florida has the toughest law on antisemitism in the country, It was signed into law in May 2019 in Israel when the Governor was on a five day trade mission.

