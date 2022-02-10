Levy County man arrested on attempted murder charges

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Levy county on attempted murder and aggravated battery charges.

Jeffrey Madden, 41, was arrested after a shooting that happened near the intersection of Northwest 137th Lane and County Road 321 Wednesday evening.

A woman reported a suspicious man in her yard. Deputies say the woman called her brother, Madden, to deal with him.

They say Madden rammed his truck into the other man’s vehicle, then opened fire. The victim was shot in the head.

Deputies say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

