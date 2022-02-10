NCFL grocery stores prepare for Super Bowl sales

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Grocery stores are getting ready for increased sales ahead of the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Hitchcock’s in Alachua is expecting their store to get busy starting tomorrow and throughout Saturday.

Managers say chicken wings, dips, and steaks are among the most popular items people buy every year.

Manager Jim Marlatt says he thinks chicken wings will be “pretty easy to find. I mean we’ll have chicken wings for sure. We’ve already pre-booked a lot of those. When you pre-book them, they do hold them back for you to where you’re gonna get them in. But if somebody at the last minute’s trying to get some they’re going to have a hard time finding them.”

Inflation has hit the grocery business hard and Marlatt says companies they buy from are raising their prices.

U.S. inflation accelerated last month. The consumer price index released numbers today for January. They represented the fastest rise since 1982.

