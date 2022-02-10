One year after bone marrow transplant, Lake City family hopes to save a life with registry event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City family is celebrating one year since their daughter received a life-changing surgery, and now they’re hoping to pay it forward.

On February 10th, 2021 MiKhiya Hendon got a bone marrow transplant that saved her life.

“With me deciding to show the community how much we appreciate them when our back was against the wall, I want to go out and be a blessing to someone else,” said Lakesia Hendon, MiKhiya’s mother.

To make that happen the family is holding an event this Saturday at the Columbia High School stadium.

“Life South blood mobile will be there, bethematch.com will be on site,” said Hendon.

Her daughter MiKhiya was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, the same condition Alachua County firefighter Brandon Boothby is fighting right now.

Boothby is in the hospital in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Hendon said when she saw it on Facebook she thought, “Oh my god he’s going through the same exact thing that I went through.”

She said finding out about Boothby only gave her more motivation to make a difference.

“If anybody would be willing to donate if they were a match we would be eternally grateful,” said Lauren Boothby, Brandon’s wife.

Lakesia Hendon is on a mission to make it happen.

“I’m praying that in this event Saturday that I find him a match,” said Hendon.

