Partnership for Strong Families is having a meet and greet event to discuss its new initiative

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local organization is hosting a community meet and greet event to discuss its new initiative.

The Partnership for Strong Families is launching its parent and community advisory council.

Their goal is to gather a team of parents, caregivers, neighbors, and community members to work together to improve their children’s lives and the Northeast Gainesville community.

TRENDING STORY: Urgent need for foster families in North Central Florida

There will be discussions and information about the council, food, supervised activities for children three and up, and Walmart gift cards to attendees.

The meet and greet go from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Another meeting will be held next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.