Partnership for Strong Families is having a meet and greet event to discuss its new initiative

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A local organization is hosting a community meet and greet event to discuss its new initiative.

The Partnership for Strong Families is launching its parent and community advisory council.

Their goal is to gather a team of parents, caregivers, neighbors, and community members to work together to improve their children’s lives and the Northeast Gainesville community.

There will be discussions and information about the council, food, supervised activities for children three and up, and Walmart gift cards to attendees.

The meet and greet go from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Another meeting will be held next Tuesday.

