Real estate agents arrested for fraud, racketeering

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two prominent real estate agents were booked into the Alachua County Jail on fraud and racketeering charges Wednesday night.

Daniel Drotos, 34, and Michael Ryals, 65, of Colliers International in Gainesville were indicted last week by the State Attorney’s Office on charges of a scheme to defraud, theft of trade secrets, and an offense against intellectual property.

The details of the case were not released but in June of 2021, the Gainesville Police Department SWAT team raided the office of Colliers International. Bosshardt Realty, the former employer of Drotos and Ryals, accused them of stealing trade secrets.

The pair have since filed a civil complaint against Bosshardt.

The attorney representing Drotos and Ryals told TV20 last week his clients had not committed any crimes.

