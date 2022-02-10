Advertisement

Real estate agents arrested for fraud, racketeering

Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
Daniel Drotos and Michael Ryals booked into the Alachua County Jail
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two prominent real estate agents were booked into the Alachua County Jail on fraud and racketeering charges Wednesday night.

Daniel Drotos, 34, and Michael Ryals, 65, of Colliers International in Gainesville were indicted last week by the State Attorney’s Office on charges of a scheme to defraud, theft of trade secrets, and an offense against intellectual property.

The details of the case were not released but in June of 2021, the Gainesville Police Department SWAT team raided the office of Colliers International. Bosshardt Realty, the former employer of Drotos and Ryals, accused them of stealing trade secrets.

RELATED STORY: Police Advisory Board asks for answers after a guns-drawn SWAT team raid for alleged white-collar crimes

The pair have since filed a civil complaint against Bosshardt.

The attorney representing Drotos and Ryals told TV20 last week his clients had not committed any crimes.

RELATED STORY: Pair of Gainesville real estate agents face state charges for white-collar crimes

