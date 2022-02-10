TV20 sit-down: Gator softball coach Tim Walton (Part One)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It is a glorious time of year to be a fan. One Florida Gator sports program after another makes its season debut in the next few weeks, and that includes softball. UF head coach Tim Walton has built a two-time NCAA champion and regular participant in the Women’s College World Series.

This year’s Gators are the No. 6 team in the country in the preseason and get underway Friday at USF. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with Walton about season expectations to begin a two-part interview.

(Steve Russell):

“Another Gator softball season is upon us. The Gators open up at a tournament at USF, and here to talk about his team is longtime coach Tim Walton. Speaking of that, 17 years Tim, it’s gone by pretty fast, hasn’t it?”

(Tim Walton):

“Yeah, I can remember my first time, sitting down with you, in studio, back in the back, in the day. So he has been a while.”

(Steve Russell):

“Assess your team as you open the season, what do you like about it?”

(Tim Walton):

“Well, you know, it’s it’s really hard. That’s probably one of the toughest questions. You can ask a coach. Every single season. It’s what do you like about your team? Where’s your team at? And it’s hard because all we’ve done is really play against each other and you know, we had a really good fall. I like our team. I think we’re definitely different where you got a lot of balance, there is speed. There’s power. We’re left-handed or right-handed pitching a little bit of strike out, a little pitch to contact but definitely a very diverse and well-balanced team.”

(Steve Russell):

“Speaking of that. I think pitching has evolved in softball, used to be back in there, the dominant arm and you know you send that arm out there a lot and in baseball they always talk about pitching to contact. You just mentioned that is that more where the game is going to now?”

(Tim Walton):

“Well, the hitting is just really improved, you know in the in the old days you get through the first three or four hitters and you know, then you just figure out how to bridge the gap to get to back to the top of the lineup and now, most teams hit probably 10 and 12 hitters deep, and it’s a lot better lineups, whether it be from technology, whether it be from the video components and what you can do and analytics and all the other things that you do or it’s just the the athletic specimens that most teams in the SEC especially are putting out there on the field day in and day out. There’s a lot of really good athletes in it, makes it a lot harder on the pitchers. You you can’t get away with one pitch anymore and you can’t get away with one pitcher anymore. It’s really difficult for one pitcher to just dominate the same team multiple times.”

(Steve Russell):

“New faces, everyone wants to know about the new face. As you may have a freshman starting at shortstop?”

(Tim Walton):

“We are going to start a freshman at shortstop. We’re gonna start a freshman in left field. And, you know, probably one of our most improved players from where we were at in August to where we’re at, at the end of our fall break, and then coming back from Christmas break was Lexie Delbrey. A freshman pitcher right-hander from Bainbridge, Georgia. Again, like we always talk every year. It’s freshman are freshman, and we’re going to have some really great ones. There’s going to be some setbacks, but I hope it’s always two steps forward, one step back because I think that’s that’s really what it’s about, being a young athlete is learning from your mistakes.”

(Steve Russell):

“A lot of people back, Adams, Echols, people like that. How is the leadership with this group?”

(Tim Walton):

“Good, you know, Charla Echols is a pretty consistent competitive force. I think if there’s one thing I can ask from Charla to improve on is, is really focused on other people’s successes when things don’t go exactly the way she wants. She works really hard. Super competitive. She’s The star of every team’s preparation when it comes into play. There going to star her, don’t let Charla Echols beat them. And so she’s got a going to have days where she’s not going to be pitched to. She’s going to have to swing at strikes. But if she can focus on the players around, like Reagan Walsh, freshman shortstop, our catcher, Sam Roe. If she can focus on them and help them along the way. She’s going to have a really, really special year again.”

