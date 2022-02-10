UF men’s basketball team holds off Georgia, 72-63, extends winning streak to four

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida senior guard Myreon Jones exploded for seven three-pointers and a season-high 23 points as Florida raced out to a 16-point lead against Georgia and withstood a late charge to beat the Bulldogs, 72-63 on Wednesday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gators (16-8, 6-5 SEC) are now over .500 in league play for the first time this season and have won their last four games.

Jones was 7-of-11 from the field. He was joined in double figures by Colin Castleton with 13 points and Tyree Appleby with 11. The victory is also Florida’s fifth in a row over Georgia (6-18 overall, 1-10 SEC).

The Bulldogs were led by Kario Oquendo’s 22 points and had the deficit down to 64-61 with 2:56 to play. Castleton then answered with a jumper to push Florida’s lead back to five.

Florida plays three of its next four games against teams that are either highly ranked or are on a hot streak. The Gators visit No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday, host No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 19, and welcome Arkansas, which has won its last nine games, on Feb. 22.

