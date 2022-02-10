Advertisement

UF men’s basketball team holds off Georgia, 72-63, extends winning streak to four

Myreon Jones made 7 of 11 shots from the field in a breakout performance
O'Connell Center, Wednesday
O'Connell Center, Wednesday(Jesse Gann, WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida senior guard Myreon Jones exploded for seven three-pointers and a season-high 23 points as Florida raced out to a 16-point lead against Georgia and withstood a late charge to beat the Bulldogs, 72-63 on Wednesday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gators (16-8, 6-5 SEC) are now over .500 in league play for the first time this season and have won their last four games.

Jones was 7-of-11 from the field. He was joined in double figures by Colin Castleton with 13 points and Tyree Appleby with 11. The victory is also Florida’s fifth in a row over Georgia (6-18 overall, 1-10 SEC).

The Bulldogs were led by Kario Oquendo’s 22 points and had the deficit down to 64-61 with 2:56 to play. Castleton then answered with a jumper to push Florida’s lead back to five.

Florida plays three of its next four games against teams that are either highly ranked or are on a hot streak. The Gators visit No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday, host No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 19, and welcome Arkansas, which has won its last nine games, on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Jonathan Howes prepares to rebound a layup during practice at Countryside Christian School.
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jonathan Howes (Countryside Christian)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete Jonathan Howes
Williston H.S., Tuesday
Trenton rally stuns Williston in boys hoops district semis
Tigers rally from down 19 to stun Devils