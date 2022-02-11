Artists to come together ahead of Valentine’s Day for pop-up event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Artists and vendors across Gainesville are coming together at Studio TM Ceramics to share everything from handspun pottery to handcrafted food.

Owner Sara Truman said this event not only helps support local businesses but also serves as a perfect outing before the holiday.

“I’m hoping we reconnect our local community you know it’s important to support each other during this time,” said Truman. “Everyone wants to get something for their sweetie, their momma, their friends. We have the perfect venue for that with objects from pottery to candles and plants to plants hangers.

If you’re still searching for that perfect date idea the pottery and clay studio is also offering private sessions ahead of Valentine’s Day.

