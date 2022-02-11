Beamer, Heupel named co-winners of inaugural Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 2021 Football Writers Association of America have spoken and decided that Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer will be the co-winners of the inaugural Steve Spurrier First-Year Coach Award.

The pair will be honored at a reception held at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 5:30-9 p.m. The award has been around for 20 years, but this will be the first time it’s named after Spurrier.

Former Florida Gator Chris Doering will be a part of the program at the celebration, along with the “head ball coach” himself, who will present the trophy to Heupel and Beamer.

There will be a similar trophy on display at Spurrier’s restaurant and will be updated annually with the winners names.

Beamer took over a floundering Gamecocks program that only managed to win two games, while suffering eight losses in the 2020 season. Under his leadership, South Carolina improved to an overall record of 7-6, including an upset win at home against Florida.

Beamer shares the honor of this award with Spurrier, who won the prestigious honor after his first season with South Carolina in 2005.

As for Heupel, he came to Knoxville following a successful stint with the University of Central Florida. When Heupel arrived at Tennessee, the program was in need of a face lift after finishing 3-7 in 2020. With the former Heisman trophy winning quarterback calling the shots, the Volunteers improved by four wins to end the 2021 campaign 7-6.

