Bus driver shortage persists leaving bus drivers stressed, children tardy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Alachua County parents say the school bus driver shortage is getting worse and the drivers who are on the road are being stretched thin.

“It’s actually getting a whole lot worse,” parent Diesha Rembert.

Parents, children, bus drivers are all being affected by the shortage as Alachua County’s Director of Transportation Darin Jones said 16 percent of their routes need to be filled.

“It’s causing a lot of stress on our bus drivers,” Jones said.

The websites for Marion, Dixie, Columbia, Gilchrist, Levy and Bradford counties show fewer than three open positions each.

In Alachua County, Jones said they’re short 28 bus drivers.

“They’ll not only drop off their kids but then they go back to schools and pick up other kids or go out there and pick up other kids on the route in the morning,” Jones said.

Parent of first grader, Diesha Rembert said the bus was late picking up her son every day for a week.

“It definitely has a big effect on him,” Rembert said. “They also count it as a tardiness or absence for a class I believe even though the bus is late and it not only affects him but it affects me.”

Diesha Rembert said she understands shortages are stressful for all parties involved but something needs to be done.

“When the bus is 90 minutes late everyday, it kind of makes it hard on us as at work also because we’re trying to explain to our bosses and supervisors while we’re late,” Rembert explained.

“I would ask for patience as we navigate through these times,” Jones said. “They’re difficult times for everyone.”

In a school board workshop, Jones asked board members to consider examining the efficiency of the routes.

He also suggested implementing incentives, bonuses and a change to the hiring process for new bus drivers.

“Maybe taking away the requirement of having a high school diploma for a little while, maybe offering assistance to get a GED,” Jones said.

He also suggested moving some services to a private company.

