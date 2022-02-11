Celebration United Methodist Church is hosting a two-day Junior Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Foundation of the Promotion of Music is having a two-day junior festival.

It will be at the Celebration United Methodist Church, located at 9501 Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.

The festival starts at 8 a.m.

