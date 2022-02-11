Advertisement

The City of Ocala hosts informational sessions about a proposed parking garage for residents

City staff will review why they chose the site they did, how much it costs, and the projected...
City staff will review why they chose the site they did, how much it costs, and the projected parking capacity.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is hosting a pair of informational sessions to let residents know about a parking lot proposed for downtown.

The first session is next Wednesday at noon and the second is at 5:30 pm. They’ll be held at the Florida Institute for Human and Machine Cognition on Southeast Osceola Avenue.

City staff will review why they chose the site they did, how much it costs, and the projected parking capacity.

The session will also be live streamed.

