Coastal Conservation Association Florida is hosting its annual auction and banquet

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Coastal Conservation Association Florida is holding its annual banquet and auction.

The event includes a silent auction, live auction, and raffles.

Tables are first come first serve with a catered dinner and free beverages.

The banquet will go from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Circle Square Cultural Center.

TRENDING STORY: Columbia County Commissioners approve utility rate increase

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.