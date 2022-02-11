Advertisement

Columbia County Commissioners approve utility rate increase

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility rates may soon rise significantly in Columbia County. 

Without comment, county commissioners approved a 4 1/2 percent increase in the utility price index. This rate which is recommended by the Florida Public Service Commission gives utilities the latitude to ask for a similar rate increase without the expense of a full rate adjustment proceeding.  

This is the highest rate increase in twenty-five years, according to PSC documents.      

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

