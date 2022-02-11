Columbia County Commissioners approve utility rate increase

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility rates may soon rise significantly in Columbia County.

Without comment, county commissioners approved a 4 1/2 percent increase in the utility price index. This rate which is recommended by the Florida Public Service Commission gives utilities the latitude to ask for a similar rate increase without the expense of a full rate adjustment proceeding.

This is the highest rate increase in twenty-five years, according to PSC documents.

