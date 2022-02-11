DeSantis threatens holdout on new congressional map if Lawson district not changed

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis is threatening to not sign into law a new congressional map if North Central Florida Congressional District 5 stays intact.

During a press conference today, DeSantis discussed the state Supreme Court’s decision not to offer guidance on the constitutionality of District 5.

The state House and Senate have considered maps that largely left Representative Al Lawson’s district the same.

DeSantis has submitted his own map to break up Representative Lawson’s district, which he says is gerrymandered.

Lawson has accused the governor of trying to remove black representation in congress for North Florida.

