Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake

MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - Orange Lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on the water.

Joseph Lattin was fishing this week when he noticed a large amount of wildlife flipped over and dead in the water.

“It made me want to cry. I had never seen anything like it the sixty years I’ve been on this lake. It just didn’t make any sense” said Lattin.

The cause for their death is unknown.

Florida Fish and Wildlife workers say their staff is newly aware of the situation and are now investigating the cause.

Some residents say the sudden presence of dead wildlife causes concern.

“I come out here and catch fish all the time that aren’t for me. It’s for my mom and my dad. I am not going to feed them with dead animals and carcasses laying all around the lake” said Preston Popp.

Preston Popp is a longtime fisherman at Orange Lake and says the quality has diminished over the years.

“Thirty years ago it was just a thriving lake. And now it’s not. And I’m not going to say it’s dead because I fish it all the time and still catch fish, but I don’t want to eat them anymore” said Popp.

As well as a growing concern, there is also a growing smell where the dead wildlife is located in the lake.

Residents are hopeful that FWC will get to the bottom of it.

“Well I hope it’s true what they say when they do an investigation. Looking at the alligators and doing an autopsy on them to find out what it really is” said Lattin.

FWC says if anyone sees more dead wildlife in the lake, to report it to their Fish Kill hotline at (800)636-0511.

