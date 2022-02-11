Gainesville city commissioners ask the General Policy committee to revisit how special elections can be improved

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners are asking the General Policy committee to revisit how to improve special elections.

Interim City Attorney Daniel Nee proposed that if a resignation happens after the qualifying period before a regular election, the city commission appoints someone to fill that role.

The majority of commissioners supported it, but Desmon Duncan-Walker and incoming commissioner Cynthia Chestnut opposed the idea.

They instead decided to have the city attorney bring more proposals.

