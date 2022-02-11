Gainesville residents can expect changes along 13th street

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At the end of January, the Gainesville city plan board voted unanimously to vacate Northwest 12th terrace and Northwest 4th place.

Nothing has been proposed yet but affordable housing is on the radar to be built, specifically geared to those in the university workforce.

“A lot of them live out in the county somewhere for reasons of affordability. A key issue here in Gainesville is workforce housing. So that people who work here can actually live here” said city plan board member, Bob Ackerman.

Board members also voted to increase density in a future development going along Northwest 13th street, where Sweetberries eatery is currently located.

The owner of Sweetberries said the community loved business will stay in Gainesville just in a new location.

“My sister and I have been looking for another location that would be sort of similar to this. More mom and pop on a local street” said owner, Jane Osmond.

The restaurant sold their current property two years ago and have known the change is coming.

“We don’t have plans to close our doors till we know a date we have to be out of here. Come enjoy lunch on our deck or a custard in the evening” said Osmond.

Sweetberries posted on Facebook that they are still open for business.

Multiple student housing complexes are being built around the university and the project currently under development behind Sweetberries is unrelated to this.

Developers will provide a final proposal for the land to the city plan board and public input is encouraged.

“That development plan will obviously be influenced by neighbors. There will be a neighborhood meeting that will allow the neighbors to see what is proposed” said Ackerman.

Over the next few month, developers will propose a new project to fill the location and if approved the Gainesville city commission will have the final say.

