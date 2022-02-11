Advertisement

Gator baseball team picked second in SEC East

UF opens play Feb. 18 vs. Liberty, schedule packed with Top-25 opponents
Florida Ballpark
Florida Ballpark
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Although they don’t carry the heavy burden of being a unanimous preseason No. 1 like last year, the Florida Gators remain highly thought of entering first pitch of 2022 a week from Friday.

Florida is picked to finish second behind Vanderbilt in the SEC East and also received two votes to win the conference. Arkansas edged out Ole Miss and defending national champion Mississippi State as the favorite to win the SEC West.

In addition, outfielder Jud Fabian and pitcher Hunter Barco were both voted to the preseason First Team All-SEC list. Last season, Fabian became just the fifth Gator to hit 20 homers in a season, and Barco collected 10 wins on the mound.

Florida opens play at home versus Liberty, Friday Feb. 18.

