Girls H.S. hoops playoffs: Hawthorne, Lafayette make region finals

A pair of Hornet teams advance to 1A region title games
The Hawthorne girls basketball team huddles up before the start of the 4th quarter in the Class...
The Hawthorne girls basketball team huddles up before the start of the 4th quarter in the Class 1A Region Semifinal against Trenton.(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WCJB) -North Central Florida’s lone remaining teams in the girls basketball high school playoffs both reside in Class 1A.

Hawthorne, the state champion in 2020 and runner-up last year, advanced to the state round of eight with Thursday’s 43-39 win over Trenton. The Hornets (16-5) advance to the 1A region finals to face top region seed Wildwood on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lafayette reached 20-5 overall with a 55-43 win over Fort White in a separate region semifinal game. The Hornets move on to battle region top seed Madison County.

It was an otherwise rough night for girls NCFL teams in region quarterfinals at the 2A through 7A level. Below are Thursday’s results.

Class 2A Region Quarterfinals:

Munroe def. Oak Hall, 40-24

Class 3A Region Quarterfinals:

Episcopal School def. Trinity Catholic, 51-41; Foundation Academy def. P.K. Yonge, 62-58

Class 4A Region Quarterfinals:

Andrew Jackson def. Dunnellon, 79-39

Bishop Kenny def. Keystone Heights, 81-21

Class 5A Region Quarterfinals:

Gateway def. Lake Weir, 59-31

Class 6A Region Quarterfinals:

St. Augustine def. GHS, 73-37

