Live Oak man arrested on multiple counts of sexual battery

It took investigators a month to develop the probable cause needed to arrest Kalandek.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man accused of sexually battering a young child. 

Deputies arrested 57-year-old Frank Kalandek of Live Oak on multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation.

They say the victim is under the age of 12. 

It took investigators a month to develop the probable cause needed to arrest Kalandek.

