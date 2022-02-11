Advertisement

LPD asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are asking for help locating two missing teenagers.

They say Wilnyah Offord and Ceaira Soto left Meridian on Southwest Michigan Street around one this afternoon.

Officers do not have photos of the missing girls at this time.

