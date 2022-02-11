LPD asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are asking for help locating two missing teenagers.

They say Wilnyah Offord and Ceaira Soto left Meridian on Southwest Michigan Street around one this afternoon.

Officers do not have photos of the missing girls at this time.

