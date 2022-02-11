Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Callie, Kate, and Mac

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Callie. This gorgeous three-year-old girl is dreaming of a peaceful, quiet home with a sunny spot just for her. If there are any cat lovers looking for a kitty to relax with, Callie would be perfect for you.

Next, we have 11-year-old sassy senior Kate. She is a very social pup who loves her walks and her fellow friends. But don’t let her age fool you, Kate still has that puppy energy. She’d be an amazing pooch for a family looking for a mature dog that still wants to play.

Lastly, we have Mac. Mac is seven years old and a little bit shy, but the secret to his heart is through his stomach. This year, Mac is looking for a valentine who is a good cook.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Pudding, Pancho, and Hendrix

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

coffee
Ocala’s Marion Theatre is hosting Coffee With The Conductor: 90 years of John Williams
The Future of Florida begins its three-day summit
The University of Florida is hosting the Future of Florida three-day Summit
The Coastal Conservation Association Florida hosts Banquet and Auction
Coastal Conservation Association Florida is hosting its annual auction and banquet
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/11
“What’s up” with K-Country 2/11