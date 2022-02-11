Marion County Pets: Callie, Kate, and Mac

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Callie. This gorgeous three-year-old girl is dreaming of a peaceful, quiet home with a sunny spot just for her. If there are any cat lovers looking for a kitty to relax with, Callie would be perfect for you.

Next, we have 11-year-old sassy senior Kate. She is a very social pup who loves her walks and her fellow friends. But don’t let her age fool you, Kate still has that puppy energy. She’d be an amazing pooch for a family looking for a mature dog that still wants to play.

Lastly, we have Mac. Mac is seven years old and a little bit shy, but the secret to his heart is through his stomach. This year, Mac is looking for a valentine who is a good cook.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

