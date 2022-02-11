No. 19 UF women’s basketball team stays hot, beats Mississippi State, 73-64

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCJB) -The Florida women’s basketball team apparently enjoyed being voted into the AP Top-25 for the first time since December of 2016. So much, the Gators decided to keep on winning.

No. 19 Florida defeated Mississippi State on Thursday, 73-64 for its eighth win in the last nine games. It’s the first time the Gators (18-6 overall, 8-3 SEC) have beaten the Bulldogs (14-8 overall, 5-5 SEC) since 2014.

Zippy Broughton scored 21 points to lead Florida, while Emanuely de Oliveira put in 13 points, and reigning SEC player of the week Kiki Smith added 12 points plus nine rebounds.

Overall, the Gators outrebounded the Bulldogs, 45-29 and also received 24 points from their bench. Florida has reached eight SEC wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Florida completes its string of three straight road games Monday at Auburn.

