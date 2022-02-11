Ocala Police confiscated dozens of guns due to last month’s gun busts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police say dozens of illicit guns are off the street thanks to busts last month.

Officers say they took 34 guns that were involved in criminal cases.

Five of the guns were reported stolen.

