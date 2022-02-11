Ocala’s Marion Theatre is hosting Coffee With The Conductor: 90 years of John Williams

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Symphony Orchestra Incorporated is hosting Coffee With The Conductor: 90 years of John Williams.

It will be at Ocala’s Marion Theatre on 50 South Magnolia Avenue.

The event is free.

It starts at 10 a.m.

