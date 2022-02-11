The Senate passed a bill to conceal records during the hiring process of college presidents ahead of UF President Kent Fuchs retirement

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ahead of the retirement of UF President Kent Fuchs, the Senate passed a bill to conceal records during the hiring process of college presidents.

Senate Bill 520 passed on a 28-11 vote, with all three North Central Florida senators voting in favor of it.

TRENDING STORY: Bus driver shortage persists leaving bus drivers stressed, children tardy

If signed into law, the applicant’s confidential and identifiable information wouldn’t be disclosed to the public until the finalists are chosen.

The bill now heads to the House.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.