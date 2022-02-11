Advertisement

The Senate passed a bill to conceal records during the hiring process of college presidents ahead of UF President Kent Fuchs retirement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ahead of the retirement of UF President Kent Fuchs, the Senate passed a bill to conceal records during the hiring process of college presidents.

Senate Bill 520 passed on a 28-11 vote, with all three North Central Florida senators voting in favor of it.

If signed into law, the applicant’s confidential and identifiable information wouldn’t be disclosed to the public until the finalists are chosen.

The bill now heads to the House.

