Students at a Marion County elementary school are sending an experiment to space

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County students are sending an experiment to space.

An experiment by students at Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School will have its space investigation project sent up to the international space station on a Space-X rocket this summer.

The experiment is on the effects of microgravity on yeast fermentation.

The project was selected out of numerous entries from across the country.

