TV20 sit-down: Gator softball coach Tim Walton (Part Two)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Every season brings new challenges, even for a program as strong and established as Florida Gator softball. Tim Walton’s crew has appeared in 10 of the last 13 Women’s College World Series. This year’s Gators open play Friday against Illinois State in Tampa. TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell wraps up his two-part interview with Walton. Topics include the head coach’s longevity, the SEC, and the changing landscape of college athletics.

(Steve Russell):

“Tim, I mentioned about 17 years. How have you changed as a coach over that time?

(Tim Walton):

“Well, I think one of the things that I talked about with our hitters is that we’re going to practice as hard, if not harder than you play every game and therefore hopefully, the game will slow down for them. When you play a national championship game, I’ve already talked about, we got to make this game normal. The team that makes this game, the most normal is going to be the victor. So, one of the things that I’ve really tried to do is just imprint embrace the new. When you’re you got a new team and you play the first game, we’re going to talk about the things that are going to happen for the first time. There are going to be new things. So the competitiveness hasn’t changed in 17 years I want to win the scrimmage we’re going to play today and I can’t because I’m on both teams, but the competitiveness hasn’t changed. I think, just really the way we prepare. I came into Florida, 17 years ago as a hard-working competitive individual. And I think now 17 years, I’m a work-smart competitive coach as opposed to, just working hard.”

(Steve Russell):

“Couldn’t wait to ask you this. Has the transfer portal, and the NIL changed anything about how you approach coaching?”

(Tim Walton):

“You’d better, if you don’t, you’re going to get passed, lapped in a hurry. So I think if you don’t embrace the education piece of Florida is really, really important to me. They educate our student-athletes on NIL and understanding, that with NIL outcomes taxes, and all kinds of other responsibilities that most young people don’t even know how to file and they do a great job of really giving all of our athletes all the resources necessary to educate, teach learn. And then they all have their brand, they all want their own shirt, their own name, their own logo, their number on there and I’m all for it. I’m a big believer in the athletes getting some things and getting an opportunity to use their name image and likeness to advertise lessons, camps, clinics, and things like that I think are really important. And then the transfer portal, we got some really good transfers, we had Kendyl Lindaman, a great transfer for us. Chara Echols has been an unbelievable transfer for us. But you have to get the right piece, you can’t just get a piece. You’re getting somebody more than likely established. and they just want something a little bit different than they had.”

(Steve Russell):

“Last thing. As always, I would imagine you look at the preseason top 25. The SEC is well, represented. Is it fun playing in such a competitive league?”

(Tim Walton):

“Yeah. I mean, you know, just like everybody we want to win every single game we play and you hope that you’re the best team in the league and then you can just go right through them. But if that means, that you’re going to get to this big stage in the College World Series and not be prepared and go into that moment. And now be the seventh or eighth best team. I’d much rather have a very competitive Southeastern Conference to get us ready. I love the competition. I love the preparation. It’s getting better and better and better, and better. And it starts really with Greg, Sankey, Greg Sankey made a commitment to women’s softball, and and it’s trickled down to every single program, every athletic director and every spot in this league. We get 13 teams in the postseason and what Scott Stricklin does for our women in this program and for me, as a head coach is unprecedented, I don’t see that really in a lot of places.”

(Steve Russell):

“The Gators open up this weekend at a tournament and USF, and it’s been our pleasure to talk to Gator softball coach Tim Walton. Thanks, man.”

(Tim Walton):

“Thank you. Go Gators”

(Steve Russell):

“Okay.”

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.