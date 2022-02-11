The University of Florida is hosting the Future of Florida three-day Summit
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Future of Florida three-day summit starts today.
This year, the University of Florida is hosting the event.
The event starts at 1 p.m. in Pugh Hall.
TRENDING STORY: BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Everyone can be a Champion in tennis
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.