Weekend Planner: 2/11/22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! There’s plenty of fun things to do with your valentine and for everybody this weekend!

The Dance Alive National Ballet presents Don Juan in Loveland this Saturday at the Phillips Center.

The ballet will perform two showings of the love story of Don Juan created by Artistic Director Kim Tuttle.

Reserved seating ranges from $25 to $45.

For tickets, call 352.392.2787.

The Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up is this Saturday 10 AM to 2PM in Tuscawilla Park.

This free family event allows you to dust off your cowboy hat and get in the spirit to watch real cowboys drive Florida cracker cattle through Downtown Ocala all the way to Tuscawilla Park.

At the park there will be live music, cowboy demonstrations, food vendors, farm animals, and much more for family and friends to enjoy.

In Gainesville, Cirque Italia is hosting their Water Circus at the Oaks Mall. Their show features a custom designed water stage that holds 35 gallons of water.

The high energy act ranges from swinging from ropes to trapezes and roller skates. The Circus will have performances twice on Saturday and Sunday and once on Valentines Day

The Red White and Blues Farm in Williston is hosting their Inaugural Strawberry Festival this weekend.

The festival is free for everyone and features tons of strawberries, arts, crafts, and vendors. Fun farm activities for all ages and live music will also be in attendance.

And on Sunday, get your appetite ready for the pie-eating contest. The festival runs from 10 AM to 5 PM each day.

In Gator Sports, the Gators Baseball Team is hosting their Orange and Blue game at Florida Ballpark. The seven-inning scrimmage starts at 6 pm Saturday.

Enjoy your weekend!

