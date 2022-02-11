“What’s up” with K-Country 2/11

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The K-Country crew is finally all back together!

And they have some stuffed pals with them too!

Here’s is our weekly chat with Mr. Bob and Kathy!

RELATED STORY: “What’s up?” with K-Country 2/4

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.