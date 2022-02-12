Advertisement

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Building relationships with high risk youth

By Camille Syed
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Caleb Young’s passion for mentoring Black kids starting when he was just 16-years-old. Learning how his community is impacted by the school to prison pipeline ignited his fight to make a difference.

“Seeing the demographic that was affected the most made me want to do something about that,” Young said.

He’s shaped lives at the Reichert House and is now the director of intervention in high risk youth and young adults at the Gainesville Police Department.

He encourages all mentors to live by his motto.

“Don’t walk too far in front of the people you’re trying to mentor,” Young explained. “Walk next to them.”

He does so by inspiring, building relationships and most of all listening to their needs as his job is to prevent violence in youth.

“Maybe I should take them to lunch?” Young asks himself. “Maybe I should pick them up on the weekend and it’s those times where you become the biggest deterrent to negative thinking and violence…And if I can help you believe in yourself a little bit more, that’s enough for me to keep going.”

Young’s mentees have gone on to be doctors, police officers, attorneys and even teachers like Anthony Garner who educates fifth graders in math and science.

“It was pretty rough growing up through poverty,” Garner said.

Young came into his life at 15.

“Anthony’s my baby man,” Young said.

As a teacher, Garner can now call himself a mentor.

“And as for me being a Black male and of course Mr. Young being a Black male as well, he was able to steer me in the right direction with me having that strong will,” Garner said.

“When I can ride through town and wave at them and see them out with their families…knowing where they came from and seeing how they triumphed, it’s just amazing to see,” Young said.

A triumph that shape’s generations.

