Florida Lacrosse opens season with dominant win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The seventh ranked Gators Lacrosse team wasted little time proving their preseason ranking correct, as they opened their 2022 campaign with a dominant 22-7 victory against Kennesaw State.

With Emma Lopinto leading the way, scoring a game-high six goals, Florida (1-0) handled the Owls (0-1) with ease to give the home crowd at Dizney Stadium a number of reasons to cheer.

Lopinto and Danielle Pavinelli combined to score 10 of the 22 goals the orange and blue racked up during their lop-sided win on Saturday. Lopinto scored four of her six goals in the first quarter of action, which helped provide a 5-2 cushion.

Pavinelli recorded three of her four goals in the first half. In total, 10 different Gators found the back of the net in the match.

The opening day win makes it three consecutive victories for Florida against the Kennesaw State in three straight matches.

The Gators will take a couple days off before playing the Scottish team in an exhibition match on Tuesday, February 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Dizney Stadium

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.