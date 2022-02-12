Gator football team enters phase two of offseason

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gator football team is about a month away from opening spring practice, and head coach Billy Napier has been meticulous in building the program his way. Napier has hired an enormous staff, encompassing both on field and off field duties following Florida’s 6-7 season that led to the firing of Dan Mullen.

247 Sports rated Napier’s collection of new hires the best-built new staff out of all 29 FBS schools that changed head coaches. Napier won’t pump his own tires, but does like what he sees out of his staff.

“We’ve got a really good group, and I’m confident, and I’m even more everyday that we get settled in and we start establishing our processes and our systems,” said Napier. “I’m even more impressed with the people that we’ve hired. We work well together and we all realize we can impact the final result.”

Florida is now opening phase two of his off season program, consisting of a lot of position meetings and pinpointing job-specific duties for each player. Napier believes in creating adversity, so when Florida does take the field in the fall, the Gators will be prepared for whatever they might face.

“You’re creating a certain toughness,” said Napier. “It’s not just physical toughness, it’s mental toughness. I think that’s the important part. I think it challenges the attitude of the player, the body language of the player. It’s a chance to really establish expectations and get started.”

