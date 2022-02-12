Hundreds supported one family’s lost loved one at a High Springs brewery

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The second annual Beer for Brains event included drinks, live music and a corn hole tournament.

All of the proceeds go towards the Jeremy Payne Memorial Foundation.

Payne died in 2020 from Glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

His wife started the foundation in his honor to fund scholarships for Santa Fe high school softball players and to fund brain cancer research.

“The community came together and started softball tournaments under the name Payne Strong. Beer for Brains brings together a small community in honor of his memory so that his name never gets forgotten” said Kelly Payne.

The foundation works directly with “Head for the Cure” a non-profit that provides support to families dealing with brain cancer.

