Lake City Police apprehend escaped prisoner

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After an early morning escape, Lake City police have a prisoner back in custody.

According to officers, on Saturday morning around 3:30, Stadius Brown took off his ankle bracelet and fled during a work-release program.

With help from other departments, Brown was found more than five hours later in a camper that he had broken into.

The 34-year old is being held without bond and charged with burglary, resisting arrest, and other charges.

