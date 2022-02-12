Lake City Police apprehend escaped prisoner
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After an early morning escape, Lake City police have a prisoner back in custody.
According to officers, on Saturday morning around 3:30, Stadius Brown took off his ankle bracelet and fled during a work-release program.
With help from other departments, Brown was found more than five hours later in a camper that he had broken into.
The 34-year old is being held without bond and charged with burglary, resisting arrest, and other charges.
