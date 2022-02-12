Lindsey’s grand slam puts Florida over Michigan; Gators sweep double header

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second day in a row, the Florida Softball team took the circle in the USF Tournament, in Tampa, and came away victorious.

Cheyenne Lindsey went 3-6 with six rbi over the course of Saturday’s double header to help the Gators (3-0) remain undefeated in the early going of the 2022 season.

In the first game of the day, Florida trailed 1-0 against the University of Missouri-Kansas City in the bottom of the 2nd, until left fielder Kendra Falby hit a 2-run home run to take the lead for good. Falby went 2-3 in the contest, including a stolen base.

The orange and blue got another round trip recorded in the stat sheet when catcher Sam Roe lifted a pitch over the wall for a solo home run in the bottom of the 4th to increase Florida’s lead to 3-1. That was her only hit of the game. She also drew a walk.

The game remained 3-1 until Florida broke it open by scoring four runs in the sixth. Lindsey tripled to right field to drive in Katie Kistler and Reagan Walsh. Shortly after that, Roe hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Lindsey, and Hannah Adams capped off the scoring barrage with an rbi triple to left center to balloon the lead to 7-1, where it would end that way.

Adams led the orange and blue with three hits in the game, while Lindsey, Falby, and Roe each had two rbi.

Elizabeth Hightower went 5 2/3 innings pitched to pick up her first win of the season. She allowed just one earned run on five hits, and recorded two strikeouts.

The second game of the afternoon pitted the sixth ranked Gators against no. 16 Michigan. The top-25 showdown was the first game facing a ranked opponent for Florida.

It was a true pitcher’s duel all the way to the top of 6th, when Cheyenne Lindsey stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and in one swing cleared them all. She hit a grand slam to give Florida a 4-0 lead.

The Gators offense was able to collect a total of six hits on the afternoon, while the Wolverines were limited to just one hit, thanks to freshman hurler, Lexie Delbrey pitching a complete game shutout.

Delbrey held the maze and blue’s offense in check all game by issuing just two walks and striking out five over 82 pitches.

Florida will wrap up the weekend by facing tournament host South Florida on Sunday, February 13 at noon.

